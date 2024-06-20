Guessing Headlights

Korean Carmakers Continue Their Winning Streak With Record July Sales
A report from The Korea Herald states that Hyundai Motor Group continued its strong momentum…
Genesis’ New Flagship SUV Will Get Rolls-Royce-Style Doors
Genesis is preparing to reveal its most ambitious SUV yet, and one of its headline…
Lotus Pulls The Plug On Eletre SUV In The States Due To 150% Tariffs
Lotus has abandoned plans to continue selling the Eletre electric SUV in the United States…
Why Didn’t Lotus Brings Its Electric Eletre SUV to America?
Lotus is a legendary automotive brand, but it doesn’t boast the biggest lineup in the…
Lamborghini Dressed Up Its 1000-HP Revuelto With Historic Miura Details
Lamborghini is celebrating 60 years of the Miura by giving its latest V12 flagship a…
Someone Is Selling A Low-Mileage 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster On Bring a Trailer
A low-mileage 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster has appeared for sale on Bring a Trailer,…
WHAT TO BUY
SPOTLIGHT
This $5K ‘Lamborghini’ Started Life as a Maruti 800 — And the Internet Has Thoughts
A small hatchback from India is making a lot of noise online right now, and not because of what is under the hood. A mechanic from Jharkhand, Mohammad Arif, has taken a humble Maruti 800 … Read more
Joby Aviation and Virgin Atlantic Partner to Launch Zero-Emission Air Taxis
Imagine skipping the congested streets of London and soaring through the skies in a quiet,…
Volkswagen’s Quirky ‘Thing’ Roars Back to Life After Decades
In a recent video, the team at WD Detailing uncovered a remarkable piece of automotive history: a…
How One Woman’s Clever “Mini House Car” Became a Viral Sensation
In the bustling world of TikTok, where trends come and go, one creator has captured…
THE GARAGE
Driver Gave a Bathroom Excuse For Speeding Over 100 MPH. It Didn’t End the Way He Expected
A driver accused of speeding at more than 100 mph on an Arizona freeway offered an excuse that quickly caught a state trooper’s attention. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the driver claimed … Read more
DUI Suspect Drove Straight Into an Active Crash Scene, Then Asked To Retake Sobriety Test
I’ve definitely seen a lot of crazy things, especially when it comes to writing up stories for Guessing Headlights. However,…
One Tiny (And Expensive) Mistake Left This Rolls-Royce Leaking Everywhere
A person doesn’t have to know a whole lot about cars to know that a Rolls-Royce is incredibly expensive. In…
California CHP Stumbles Across an 1,100-HP Motorcycle During Routine Patrol
A California Highway Patrol officer recently came across something that would make even seasoned gearheads stop and take a second…
N.Y. Police Secretly Set a Trap for a Lamborghini Driver. He Drove Right Into It.
A driver accused of repeatedly fleeing police found himself with nowhere to go after Yonkers Police tracked his Lamborghini Urus…
TIPS & HACKS
Is Your Car Ready for Allergy Season? Why Changing Your Car’s Air Filter Matters — And How to Do It
If you’ve never changed your car’s cabin air filter, you’re not alone. In a recent…
How to Score Massive Discounts on Nearly-New Vehicles
Love it or hate it, shopping for a new car is something most of us…
Teen Drivers Behind the Wheel? Here’s How Parents Can Actually Get Through to Them
Handing over the car keys to a teenager can be a proud moment, but let’s…
Hack Your Honda With 4 Overlooked Accord Features You Never Knew Existed
Honda has packed the 10th-gen Accord with modern technology, but some of its best features…
TRAVEL
How Older Generations Can Have Fun at a Disney Park
Attendance at Disney theme parks encompasses a wide range of demographics. Contrary to common belief,…
10 Iconic Summer Movie Filming Locations You Can Actually Visit
Summertime and movies go hand in hand as much as summer and travel. Some people…
10 Summer Destinations With Retro and Vintage Vibes
Everyone who loves to travel during the summer months has varying priorities, tastes, and ideas…
Going to Disneyland or Walt Disney World This Summer? 5 Money Saving Tips and 5 Splurges for Your Next Vacation
Summer vacations are here, and Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World in Orlando,…