Disneyland Summer News Roundup

Summer is always a busy time at the Disneyland Resort. With school out for most kids, families will take a vacation to the Happiest Place on Earth. Others simply enjoy the warmer weather and sunshine, especially if they’re a vibes-over-rides type of person. Understandably, Disney, either by design or good timing, chooses the busy summer to unveil new offerings, make changes, or offer special deals for guests. Their reasoning is often twofold. While summer remains a busy time, Halloween and Christmas have become even more popular in recent years. So as not to have their additions or changes overshadowed by holiday offerings, summer is an ideal time. The summer of 2026 had been an interesting one at Disneyland. Some changes are welcomed with excitement, others with disdain. Let’s dive into Disneyland’s news roundup and everything happening at the Resort.

1. A New Animatronic on Pirates of the Caribbean

Disney Parks fans are nothing if not passionate. Whenever changes are made, especially to beloved attractions, the reactions will vary. Some fans are enthusiastic, while others react negatively. However, reactions do not often overwhelmingly skew in one direction. Such was the case for a new animatronic added to Pirates of the Caribbean. Replacing a static skeleton sitting atop a pile of gold and treasure, this new animatronic uses projection mapping technology. The figure goes between a skeleton and a living face as he holds a cursed gold coin. While a small few take no issue with the change, most point out several glaring issues with the animatronic. The projection mapping looks and sounds cartoonish and loud, essentially ruining the moody and quiet atmosphere of the early part of the attraction. Several also note that it fundamentally changes the attraction’s structure and storyline. The technology is also temperamental, and only a few days in, the animatronic went into a “B” mode, not full functioning. It’s unclear why Disney made this change, but some speculate it may be due to a partnership with Epic Games, and Disney is testing the technology. Regardless, it’s unnecessary and poorly placed. Only time will tell if the animatronic will remain, or if the negative fan reaction will force a return of the ride’s original skeleton.

2. Kids Rule Summer

The Disneyland Resort frequently offers ticket deals throughout the year, and Kids Rule Summer is an excellent one for families with children ages 3 to 9. Theme park vacations have become quite expensive, so any savings are most welcome. This ticket deal includes 1 to 3-day options at a considerably lower rate than usual. 1-day Park Hopper tickets for kids ages 3-9 cost only $50, while 2 and 3-day Park Hopper tickets run $100-$150 respectively. For comparison, that’s a savings of $160 to $360. Tickets are valid until September 7, and multi-day tickets must be used within 14 days of the first visit. Disney hotels are also offering a 15% discount.

3. Earl of Sandwich Reopens at Downtown Disney

Earl of Sandwich has been a mainstay in Downtown Disney for many years. However, the restaurant has moved locations several times ever since its original location closed in 2018. Along with the AMC Theaters, the Earl of Sandwich building was demolished to make way for new construction. The restaurant has moved to other locations, including the opposite end of the district by the esplanade, and most recently, a food truck next to the Star Wars Trading Post. Coinciding with all of the updates and new restaurants coming to the area, Earl of Sandwich had finally reopened- and in almost the same location as its original one. As one of the most popular eateries in Downtown Disney, fans are overjoyed with the reopening. The new location features indoor and outdoor seating, the menu we know and love, and some exciting new offerings, including hand-carved roast beef and giant, specialty cookies. Check out Fresh Baked’s in-depth video on the reopening.

4. New Edelweiss Lodge Seating Area

Some changes made to Disneyland are smaller, but they make a tremendous difference. Case in point: the new Edelweiss Lodge Seating Area. Located across from the Matterhorn Bobsleds and right next to Edelweiss Snacks and It’s A Small World promenade and churro cart, the new area is most welcome. Seating can be difficult to come by, especially on busy days, so adding more will always be a good decision. Likewise, the theming adds to the ambiance of the area with hand-carved signs, hand-painted flower details, hanging lanterns, and props like snow shoes and skis. Overall, Edelweiss Lodge offers guests a calming place to relax and eat, lovely views of the water, and much-needed shade on sunny days. Check out Theme Park Steve for a look at the new Edelweiss Lodge.

5. Pin Trading Changes

Disney Pin Trading can be fun when done right. However, in recent years, it has also come with its fair share of problems. Diehard fans line up en masse on new pin release days, creating longer lines at the entrance and shops inside the park. Moreover, several guests had taken over the benches, tables, and chairs next to Frontierland’s Pioneer Mercantile, essentially setting up their “business” with several large folders of pins to trade. Many found these individuals rude, especially because they took up valuable seating from those who may need it. However, Disney is cracking down on these long-standing practices, no longer permitting this type of trading in the park. Guests are welcome to casually trade amongst themselves and at the various shops and carts. However, the Frontierland area now only has a small display where kids, and only kids, can pin trade. Reactions to these changes are somewhat mixed, but I, for one, think it’s a long time coming. These pin traders were disruptive and took advantage of Disney’s lax policies. Now, they can no longer take up precious real estate in the park, making for a more peaceful area.

6. Oogie Boogie Bash Tickets

Summer 2026 once again sees the return of the Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. Tickets went on sale in June, and dates begin in August. However, unlike previous years, which saw all dates sell out fast, only 6 out of the 32 dates have sold out. Perhaps that large number holds the problem. Over 30 possible event dates make it difficult to sell out, especially compared with other Disney After Dark events, which only offer a handful of dates. It could also be a case of fans no longer caring about the event, with Disney changing very little. This year, only two new things have been announced: Madame Leota’s “Swinging Wake,” a Haunted Mansion-themed cavalcade, and Yzma, the villain from The Emperor’s New Groove. The former is only a replacement for Mickey’s Frightfully Fun Parade, which cannot run due to ongoing construction at Avengers Campus and Pixar Pier. Whatever the reason for the low ticket sales, guests who do plan on attending may experience the least crowded it’s been in years, which isn’t necessarily good for Disney, but makes for an amazing guest experience.

7. Park Hopping Restrictions Gone

Park-hopping between Disneyland and Disney California Adventure has been one of the most popular perks amongst fans. Pre-2020, annual pass holders and guests who purchased said tickets could go between both parks freely with no time restrictions. But when the park reopened after the Pandemic, Magic Key holders and guests with Park-Hopper tickets could only park hop after 11 am. After years of limiting guests, Disney has finally lifted the 11 am restriction. Now guests can park hop any time. The only caveat is that guests must wait 15 minutes before doing so. Despite this time constraint, it’s still a vast improvement in the guest experience.

8. One-Billionth Guest Welcomed

On July 3, 2026, Disneyland reached a remarkable and significant milestone and welcomed its one-billionth guest. After Andres Robles, attending the park to celebrate his 8th birthday with his parents, Alejandra and Jose, entered Disneyland, the family was greeted by Mickey and Minnie Mouse and given the VIP treatment. The family was given a complimentary VIP tour, which included entering the coveted Walt Disney apartment on Main Street. They also helped unveil the updated sign at the Main Street train station, which now reads Population 1,000,000,000. It took quite a few years between the one-millionth and one-billionth guest. Air Force Sergeant Richmond Gillies became the one- millionth guest on December 31, 1956, only a little over a year after the park opened, and received a lifetime pass to the park. Though it took 70 years to reach one billion, one must remember the magnitude of that number and how few places ever reach such an achievement.

9. Soarin’ Across America Opens

To celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary, Disney created a new version of their popular attraction, Soarin’. Although it had already premiered in EPCOT at Walt Disney World, Disney California Adventure’s version officially opened on July 2 to much praise. Once again, actor Patrick Warburton recorded an updated introduction for the ride, much to the delight of fans. The film itself honors the vast beauty of America with scenes of New York Harbor and the Statue of Liberty, Mount Rushmore, the Grand Canyon, the Louisiana Bayou, the Ozark Mountains in Missouri, Diamond Head in Hawaii, and more. Unlike the version in EPCOT, which concludes with Spaceship Earth, DCA’s version ends with guests soaring over Disneyland’s Main Street and Sleeping Beauty Castle before a fanfare of patriotic fireworks.

10. Gordon Ramsey at the Carnaby Opens at Downtown Disney