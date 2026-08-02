Disneyland Summer News Roundup

Understandably, Disney, either by design or good timing, chooses the busy summer to unveil new offerings, make changes, or offer special deals for guests.
Their reasoning is often twofold. While summer remains a busy time, Halloween and Christmas have become even more popular in recent years. So as not to have their additions or changes overshadowed by holiday offerings, summer is an ideal time.
The summer of 2026 had been an interesting one at Disneyland. Some changes are welcomed with excitement, others with disdain. Let’s dive into Disneyland’s news roundup and everything happening at the Resort.
1. A New Animatronic on Pirates of the Caribbean
Replacing a static skeleton sitting atop a pile of gold and treasure, this new animatronic uses projection mapping technology. The figure goes between a skeleton and a living face as he holds a cursed gold coin.
While a small few take no issue with the change, most point out several glaring issues with the animatronic. The projection mapping looks and sounds cartoonish and loud, essentially ruining the moody and quiet atmosphere of the early part of the attraction. Several also note that it fundamentally changes the attraction’s structure and storyline. The technology is also temperamental, and only a few days in, the animatronic went into a “B” mode, not full functioning.
It’s unclear why Disney made this change, but some speculate it may be due to a partnership with Epic Games, and Disney is testing the technology. Regardless, it’s unnecessary and poorly placed. Only time will tell if the animatronic will remain, or if the negative fan reaction will force a return of the ride’s original skeleton.
2. Kids Rule Summer
This ticket deal includes 1 to 3-day options at a considerably lower rate than usual. 1-day Park Hopper tickets for kids ages 3-9 cost only $50, while 2 and 3-day Park Hopper tickets run $100-$150 respectively. For comparison, that’s a savings of $160 to $360.
Tickets are valid until September 7, and multi-day tickets must be used within 14 days of the first visit. Disney hotels are also offering a 15% discount.
3. Earl of Sandwich Reopens at Downtown Disney
The restaurant has moved to other locations, including the opposite end of the district by the esplanade, and most recently, a food truck next to the Star Wars Trading Post. Coinciding with all of the updates and new restaurants coming to the area, Earl of Sandwich had finally reopened- and in almost the same location as its original one.
As one of the most popular eateries in Downtown Disney, fans are overjoyed with the reopening. The new location features indoor and outdoor seating, the menu we know and love, and some exciting new offerings, including hand-carved roast beef and giant, specialty cookies. Check out Fresh Baked’s in-depth video on the reopening.
4. New Edelweiss Lodge Seating Area
Seating can be difficult to come by, especially on busy days, so adding more will always be a good decision. Likewise, the theming adds to the ambiance of the area with hand-carved signs, hand-painted flower details, hanging lanterns, and props like snow shoes and skis. Overall, Edelweiss Lodge offers guests a calming place to relax and eat, lovely views of the water, and much-needed shade on sunny days.
Check out Theme Park Steve for a look at the new Edelweiss Lodge.
5. Pin Trading Changes
Many found these individuals rude, especially because they took up valuable seating from those who may need it. However, Disney is cracking down on these long-standing practices, no longer permitting this type of trading in the park. Guests are welcome to casually trade amongst themselves and at the various shops and carts. However, the Frontierland area now only has a small display where kids, and only kids, can pin trade.
Reactions to these changes are somewhat mixed, but I, for one, think it’s a long time coming. These pin traders were disruptive and took advantage of Disney’s lax policies. Now, they can no longer take up precious real estate in the park, making for a more peaceful area.
6. Oogie Boogie Bash Tickets
Perhaps that large number holds the problem. Over 30 possible event dates make it difficult to sell out, especially compared with other Disney After Dark events, which only offer a handful of dates. It could also be a case of fans no longer caring about the event, with Disney changing very little. This year, only two new things have been announced: Madame Leota’s “Swinging Wake,” a Haunted Mansion-themed cavalcade, and Yzma, the villain from The Emperor’s New Groove. The former is only a replacement for Mickey’s Frightfully Fun Parade, which cannot run due to ongoing construction at Avengers Campus and Pixar Pier.
Whatever the reason for the low ticket sales, guests who do plan on attending may experience the least crowded it’s been in years, which isn’t necessarily good for Disney, but makes for an amazing guest experience.
7. Park Hopping Restrictions Gone
After years of limiting guests, Disney has finally lifted the 11 am restriction. Now guests can park hop any time. The only caveat is that guests must wait 15 minutes before doing so. Despite this time constraint, it’s still a vast improvement in the guest experience.
8. One-Billionth Guest Welcomed
The family was given a complimentary VIP tour, which included entering the coveted Walt Disney apartment on Main Street. They also helped unveil the updated sign at the Main Street train station, which now reads Population 1,000,000,000.
It took quite a few years between the one-millionth and one-billionth guest. Air Force Sergeant Richmond Gillies became the one- millionth guest on December 31, 1956, only a little over a year after the park opened, and received a lifetime pass to the park. Though it took 70 years to reach one billion, one must remember the magnitude of that number and how few places ever reach such an achievement.
9. Soarin’ Across America Opens
Once again, actor Patrick Warburton recorded an updated introduction for the ride, much to the delight of fans. The film itself honors the vast beauty of America with scenes of New York Harbor and the Statue of Liberty, Mount Rushmore, the Grand Canyon, the Louisiana Bayou, the Ozark Mountains in Missouri, Diamond Head in Hawaii, and more.
Unlike the version in EPCOT, which concludes with Spaceship Earth, DCA’s version ends with guests soaring over Disneyland’s Main Street and Sleeping Beauty Castle before a fanfare of patriotic fireworks.
10. Gordon Ramsey at the Carnaby Opens at Downtown Disney
With mid-century London design, Rock music, and British cuisine, the Carnaby promises to be one of Downtown Disney’s most unique restaurants. The menu includes British staples like Beef Wellington, Cottage Pie, Bangers and Mash, Fish and Chips, and Sticky Toffee Pudding. There’s also Parker Rolls and Pea Guacamole for starters, various fresh salads, Roasted Norwegian Salmon, Branzino, Gouda Mac and Cheese, Prime Rib, Skirt Steak, and Oreo Cheesecake and Chocolate Tarts for dessert.
Reservations are now available through OpenTable and will likely be difficult to come by. Prices are also higher than the other restaurants in Downtown Disney, as ThemeParkSpark highlights, so be warned. Still, it looks like the Carnaby will be the hip place to be at Downtown Disney.