California CHP Stumbles Across an 1,100-HP Motorcycle During Routine Patrol

A California Highway Patrol officer recently came across something that would make even seasoned gearheads stop and take a second look: a polished aluminum custom trike powered by what the CHP described as an astonishing 1,100-horsepower engine.

Rather than a traffic stop, the encounter was friendly. According to the California Highway Patrol Santa Cruz Area office, the owner approached officers to show off the hand-built machine while they were out and about in the community.

“It’s not every day that we get to see a 1100-horsepower motorcycle!” CHP wrote in its Facebook post, adding that it enjoys connecting with community members and learning about their unique hobbies and passions.

For most people, seeing a supercharged Hemi-powered custom trike is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. For the officers in Santa Cruz, it became an unexpected opportunity to get an up-close look at one of the most outrageous custom vehicles ever built.

A Custom Machine Unlike Almost Anything Else on the Road

At first glance, the massive supercharged Hemi V8 commands your attention. Sitting proudly in the middle of the machine, the blown engine is impossible to ignore, while the hand-formed aluminum bodywork gives the custom build an aircraft-inspired appearance unlike nearly anything else on public roads.

Spend a few more seconds looking, though, and your eyes are drawn to the front end. Instead of traditional motorcycle forks, the builder engineered an intricate center-hub steering system around a single front tire. It is the kind of unusual mechanical solution that enthusiasts can spend hours studying.

Several commenters noted that the machine appears to be a creation by the famed Blastolene Brothers, builders known for producing some of the world’s most outrageous hand-built vehicles.

It Appears Similar to a Machine Featured on Jay Leno’s Garage

Automotive enthusiasts quickly noticed another possible connection. The trike seen in CHP’s photos closely resembles the custom Hemi-powered machine featured on an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage, where Jay Leno described it as one of the most unusual vehicles ever to visit his collection.

In that episode, owner Tim Cotterill, better known to art collectors as “The Frogman,” introduced viewers to a one-off custom trike powered by a supercharged Hemi V8 producing approximately 1,000 horsepower. The vehicle featured a Chrysler TorqueFlite automatic transmission, custom center-hub steering, billet aluminum components, and enough power to overwhelm its rear tires.

The machine shown by CHP shares many of those same distinctive characteristics, including the aluminum bodywork, exposed supercharged Hemi engine, long proportions, and elaborate center-hub steering system.

However, there are also several visual differences between the CHP photos and the version shown on Jay Leno’s Garage. Most noticeably, the front wheel arrangement appears to have changed. In the older video, Cotterill explains that the trike used one large billet wheel fitted with two tires side by side, while the machine photographed by CHP appears to use a single front tire.

It is possible the custom trike has been updated since the episode was filmed, but Guessing Headlights has not independently confirmed whether it is the exact same machine. CHP also described the vehicle as producing 1,100 horsepower, while the version featured on Jay Leno’s Garage was described as making approximately 1,000 horsepower.

Facebook Users Couldn’t Get Enough of It

The CHP post quickly attracted hundreds of reactions, with many enthusiasts recognizing the extraordinary engineering behind the build. One commenter wrote, “Blastolene bros creations are wild,” while another noted, “I see the engine has a primary + secondary ignition system. That’s a lot of engine.”

Others simply wanted to know what it was like to ride. “The cool thing is to see who rides these fast rods of machinery,” another commenter wrote. Elsewhere online, automotive enthusiasts compared the machine to a Top Fuel dragster, joked that it looked like something straight out of Wacky Races, and debated whether anyone could realistically use all four digits of horsepower on public roads.

Not Your Average Community Interaction

Many interactions between law enforcement and high-performance vehicles involve speeding tickets, allegations of reckless driving, or safety campaigns. This one was refreshingly different. Instead, it became an opportunity for officers and a passionate builder to share their appreciation for an extraordinary piece of automotive engineering.

Whether it is the same machine that once rolled into Jay Leno’s Garage or another equally remarkable custom creation, one thing is certain: it is not every day California Highway Patrol officers get an up-close look at a hand-built, Hemi-powered trike producing around 1,000 horsepower.

What do you think of builds like this? Would you take it for a drive, or is 1,000-plus horsepower simply too much on three wheels? Let us know in the comments.