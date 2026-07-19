“Why Does This Keep Happening?”: Officer Catches Another Stolen Honda Accord, and Buyers Never Saw It Coming

If you’ve ever bought a used car from a stranger and felt just a little too pleased with yourself, this story might make you sweat a little. A California Highway Patrol officer in Merced has now pulled over two separate white Honda Accords in the span of a few weeks, both with switched VINs, both sold to unsuspecting buyers who thought they’d landed a great deal. Two cars. Same make. Same color. Same scam. At some point that stops looking like coincidence and starts looking like a pattern worth paying attention to.

Officer Trenado is the one racking up these finds, and it’s not because he’s stumbling into them by accident. Spotting a VIN switch takes a trained eye, patience, and a genuine understanding of how these scams operate. The buyers in both cases weren’t criminals. They answered an online ad, met a seller, handed over cash, and drove off thinking they’d done everything right. It wasn’t until a routine traffic stop that the truth came out, and by then the damage was already done.

For those unfamiliar with the term, VIN switching is when someone takes a stolen vehicle and swaps its identification number with one from a legally owned car, usually one that’s wrecked or salvaged. On paper, everything checks out. In reality, you’ve just bought someone else’s stolen property, and depending on where you live, that can mean losing the car entirely with no refund in sight.

Why Honda Accords Keep Showing Up in This Scam

There’s a reason it’s not a Ferrari showing up in these stories. Honda Accords are common, easy to blend into traffic, and parts are cheap and plentiful.

That popularity, which makes the Accord a great daily driver, is exactly what makes it a target for thieves looking for something that won’t draw attention.

How These Deals Slip Past Buyers

Private sales move fast, and that’s part of the appeal. No dealership markup, no haggling with a finance manager, just a straightforward cash deal. Unfortunately, that speed is also what scammers count on.

A seller in a hurry, a price that seems generous, and a buyer excited to close the deal all add up to skipped steps that would normally raise red flags.

A Few Minutes Now Beats a Big Headache Later

Before handing over cash for any private sale, it’s worth running the VIN through a vehicle history service and comparing it to the number stamped on the dash, the door jamb, and the title itself. If those numbers don’t match, or the seller gets cagey about paperwork, that’s your cue to walk. It sounds tedious, but it takes far less time than dealing with a repossessed vehicle down the road.

Two recoveries from one officer in a matter of weeks says something about how often this is happening, and probably how often it goes unnoticed. Officer Trenado’s sharp eye caught these two. The next one might depend on a buyer doing their homework first.