Trooper’s Perfect Stop-Strip Toss Ends Dangerous Highway Chase

There are plenty of ways to make a bad situation worse after police try to pull you over. Taking off during rush hour on one of the busiest highways in the country is certainly one of them.

When traffic is already backed up, the last thing anyone expects is a pickup truck flying past them on the shoulder. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what Connecticut State Police say happened on Interstate 95.

According to investigators, the driver was already wanted in connection with a suspected larceny and an alleged hit-and-run crash before troopers even spotted the vehicle. What followed was a dangerous pursuit that forced police to bring it to an abrupt end.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported despite the reckless driving. The chase ultimately ended with stop sticks, a brief foot chase, and a list of criminal charges that became much longer than where the incident reportedly began.

The Driver’s Escape Attempt Didn’t Last Long

Please give the video below a moment to load.

We reposted the video to the Guessing Headlights YouTube channel , where we condensed the content for easier viewing. The short video above shows the moment that the officer was able to successfully deploy the stop sticks on I-95 near Exit 19 to stop the speeding truck.

The truck passes by too fast to really see what happened to it, but you can hear the officer affirm that he successfully hit the target.

Rather than surrender, investigators say the driver got out of the disabled pickup and attempted to run away on foot. That escape didn’t last long, as troopers quickly caught up to him after what police described as a brief struggle.

The driver was identified as 62-year-old Glenn London, who was charged with interfering with an officer, reckless endangerment, evading responsibility involving property damage, reckless driving, and engaging police in a pursuit.

Commenters Think the Trooper Could Pitch for the Yankees

Commenters were almost unanimously impressed with the trooper’s perfectly timed stop-stick deployment, with many saying it was the highlight of the entire pursuit. Replies like “That’s absolutely the best spike strip toss I’ve ever seen!” and “Hey man, nice shot,” referencing the Filter song, quickly became some of the most-liked reactions.

Quite a few people even joked that the trooper had a future in professional sports. One commenter suggested the Yankees should give him a call, while another asked if he was available to pitch in a local softball tournament, calling it “a perfect toss from about 12 feet away.”

Others praised both the Connecticut State Police and Norwalk Police Department for safely ending the chase, while several criticized the state’s court system, arguing repeat offenders shouldn’t be released back onto the streets so quickly. A handful of viewers were also left wanting more, saying they wished the video included the rest of the pursuit and the suspect’s arrest after the truck came to a stop.