Teen’s Lasso Skills Turn a Family Campout Into a Real-Life River Rescue

Most 14-year-olds spend their summer practicing free throws or working on their video game skills. Jory Thomas spent his practicing with a lariat, and it turned out to be the best decision he never knew he’d need. What started as a quiet family camping trip near the Yellowstone River turned into a genuine emergency, reported KTVQ News, and Jory’s hobby ended up being the difference between a tragedy and a rescue story people are still talking about.

The Thomas family had set up camp along the river for the summer, the kind of spot where the biggest worry is usually mosquitoes or whether the fish are biting. That changed fast when someone in the family heard a man yelling for help from the water. He was being pulled downstream, struggling to stay above the surface, and clearly in trouble.

Jory didn’t hesitate. He grabbed the one tool he happened to have spent the year mastering, his lariat, and took off running along the bank to keep pace with the current. For anyone unfamiliar, a lariat is the rope used in roping cattle, and Jory had been getting serious about the sport, practicing enough that throwing a loop had become second nature to him.

What happened next sounds like something out of an old western, and honestly, that’s not far off. Jory lined up his throw while running along uneven riverbank, and landed his loop around the man in the water on his first attempt. He held on and kept the man from being swept further downstream until first responders arrived on scene.

A Skill Built for the Rodeo, Used for a Rescue

Roping cattle and roping a man fighting a river current are obviously different challenges, but the fundamentals carried over. Jory had spent the year building the exact kind of muscle memory that lets you throw accurately under pressure, without time to think it through first.

That’s the part of this story that sticks with us. He wasn’t out there trying to be a hero. He was just a kid who liked roping, and it happened to be exactly what the moment called for.

Quick Thinking Under Pressure

Running along a riverbank while a current sweeps someone downstream doesn’t leave much room for a do-over. Jory said his focus narrowed down to one thing, helping the man, since going into the water himself wasn’t really an option.

That kind of clear-headed decision-making is hard to teach, and it’s a big reason this story ended the way it did.

A Family That Leans Toward Helping Others

Jory’s grandmother said helping people seems to run in the family, and Jory himself felt like he ended up in that exact spot for a reason. Whether you chalk it up to timing, instinct, or just a summer of practice paying off in the most unexpected way, the man made it out of the river safe, and first responders were able to take it from there.

Said one comment on YouTube: “We need more kids like this. Great job, mom and dad!”

It’s not every day that a hobby usually reserved for rodeo arenas ends up being the reason someone gets pulled out of a river. Jory’s story is a reminder that you never quite know when a skill you’ve been quietly working on is going to matter.