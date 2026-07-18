Shoplifting, a High Speed Car Chase, Assaulting a Police Officer: One Crazy Texas Incident Caught on Camera

There are plenty of ways to make a shoplifting case dramatically worse, but opening fire on pursuing state troopers has to be near the top of the list. What reportedly started as an organized retail theft investigation in North Austin quickly turned into a dangerous high-speed pursuit that put countless people at risk.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, four suspects are now in custody after allegedly stealing from multiple retail stores before fleeing from troopers. During the chase, investigators say the suspects fired multiple rounds at law enforcement while speeding through traffic and even driving the wrong way on a toll road.

Fortunately, no troopers or innocent motorists were injured despite the gunfire. The pursuit ended after the suspects crashed their vehicle near FM 620 in Cedar Park.

The incident serves as another reminder of how quickly what begins as a property crime can escalate into a life-threatening situation. Investigators say the case remains active, with additional charges still possible.

A Simple Shoplifting Stop Became Something Much Worse

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We reposted the video to the Guessing Headlights YouTube channel , where we condensed the content for easier viewing. In the video above, you can see a black SUV barreling through the State Highway 45 Toll, putting various other vehicles in danger. Alongside this officer, you can see that there are various other officers also trying to catch up with the SUV.

According to the post, “On June 17, 2026, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers assigned to a Criminal Investigations Division (CID) retail theft operation attempted to stop suspects who had committed thefts at multiple retail stores in North Austin.”

As the officers chased the driver, he swerved between lanes and, at one point, even crossed the median to make a U-turn. At this point, various other officers also joined in on the pursuit.

Things Escalated the Second the Gun Came Out

However, at one point, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and pointed it out the window, directly at the officer. Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the shots fired, but the officers made sure to let others know of the additional danger.

The chase continued on for an incredibly long time, to the point where we found it best just to fast-forward through it. You can see that there are various points where the suspects drive against traffic, posing an even bigger danger for other drivers.

Eventually, the chase came to an end when the driver lost control while entering the highway and hit a barricade, causing it to spin out. This is when the officer swooped in and rendered the SUV immobile.

Of course, things couldn’t just end here.

The Crash Was Only the Beginning of the Suspects’ Problems

The suspects took off running, forcing officers to continue the chase on foot. In the video, you can see that the officer recording was able to get one of them, putting his hands behind his back and administering handcuffs.

According to the caption, “Troopers quickly and safely took all four suspects into custody. A 9mm handgun believed to have been used during the incident was recovered.

Three suspects have been charged with Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant (First-Degree Felony), and all four suspects have been charged with Organized Retail Theft ($750–$2,500) (State Jail Felony). The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are pending.”

If convicted, the four could serve life in prison and pay fines up to $20,000.

Commenters Couldn’t Believe It All Started With Retail Theft

Many commenters praised the Texas troopers for bringing the pursuit to an end without anyone being killed, especially after the suspects allegedly fired at officers and drove the wrong way through traffic. Several specifically pointed out that avoiding a PIT maneuver in those conditions may have prevented an even worse outcome, while others called the troopers “calm, cool, and collected” throughout the entire chase.

Others focused on the arrests themselves, with one person saying it was hard to believe “it started at a retail store theft,” while another remarked that the suspects were likely “going to the klink for a LONG time.” Some viewers also gave credit to the deputies and other agencies that assisted, reminding people that it wasn’t just DPS involved in bringing the pursuit to a safe conclusion.

At least it’s safe to say that these suspects won’t be committing crimes any time soon.