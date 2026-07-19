Sheriff Warns: Scammers Used AI to Fake a Daughter’s Voice, and It Nearly Worked

Scam calls used to be easy to spot. Bad audio, a stranger’s voice pretending to be someone else, maybe a foreign accent claiming to be your grandson. You could hang up and move on with your day. That is no longer the case, and a recent incident out of Boone County, Missouri, shows exactly how far this technology has come.

On July 17, 2026, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call that started like any parent’s worst nightmare. A victim picked up the phone, saw their daughter’s actual number on the caller ID, and heard what sounded exactly like their daughter’s voice. That voice said she had been kidnapped at gunpoint. Another person then got on the line demanding a ransom.

Here is the part that should get everyone’s attention: the daughter was never in danger. She was located safe and completely unaware anything had happened, sitting in Jefferson City while her parent back home was being terrorized by a voice generated with artificial intelligence.

Deputies moved fast, coordinated with other agencies, and tracked down the daughter to confirm she was fine. No suspects have been identified or arrested yet, but the sheriff’s office says this is the first case of its kind they have personally handled, where AI was used to convincingly mimic a loved one’s voice in real time during an extortion attempt.

How This Scam Actually Works

The setup is simple and that is what makes it scary. Scammers can pull a short audio clip of someone’s voice from social media, a public video, or even a voicemail greeting, then feed it into AI voice cloning software.

Pair that with a spoofed caller ID showing the real family member’s number, and you have got a call that passes every gut check most of us rely on. No static, no weird phrasing, just a familiar voice saying something urgent.

Why the Caller ID Trick Matters

Most people are trained to distrust unknown numbers. This scam flips that logic on its head by making the call look like it is coming from the actual phone in your daughter’s or son’s pocket.

It removes the one red flag a lot of folks depend on before answering or believing what they hear.

What Law Enforcement Recommends

Boone County deputies suggest a few practical steps if you ever get a call like this. Ask the caller something only your real family member would know, a detail no scammer could look up. Then try to reach that person directly through another phone or method before doing anything else. And if you do get one of these calls, report it to local law enforcement right away, even if nothing ends up happening.

This kind of scam preys on panic, not patience, so having a plan before the phone ever rings is worth more than any amount of caller ID trust.