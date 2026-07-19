Pedestrian Shows How Fast Cars Speed Through Crosswalk, Dividing Internet

As someone who lives in a relatively walkable city, it pains me to see that there are drivers who truly believe that they own the road. There will be times when I have to sprint across a crosswalk because I’m too afraid of being hit, despite having the right of way.

This TikTok video perfectly expemplifies that as the original poster takes a stroll across a crosswalk. Not even a second after he begins walking, a car starts beeping their horn, asking for him to move out of the way.

It’s interesting to see the original poster quite literally speaking about the issue and then having it happen to him in real time. Unfortunately, this is the reality of what it is like trying to navigate through a city as a walker.

What’s even more important is that the video also teaches you about what you are able to do when you come across a crosswalk in a busy area.

The Honking Started Almost Immediately

Please give the video below a moment to load.

@dominickisontiktok Totally wasn’t expecting a car to do all that but thank GOSH because it just goes to show how a real life instance like this goes. I’m often told to ‘not look at my phone’ or ‘not wear headphones’ but oftentimes people who have to use these crosswalks are blind and deaf (that’s why they’re not driving) ♬ original sound – ViralHotStuff



The video above shows a man talking to the camera about the crosswalk and how it can be used at any point during traffic, even if it is on a road that is frequently traveled. He explains that the walkers have the right of way and that the vehicles on the roadway have to yield.

However, almost as though to prove his point, one of the cars that was speeding towards him as he began walking started honking at him instead. Ideally, the driver would have slowed down and waited until it was safe to keep going.

The text written over the video perfectly describes what the poster was feeling, reading, “The most dehumanizing part of being a foot bound pedestrian is cars thinking they’re the only ones who need to go outside in the world and travel to stay alive.”

Fortunately, that was the only vehicle that came after him like that, but it definitely highlights the dangers of walking down the sidewalk if drivers aren’t careful.

Commenters Couldn’t Believe the Driver’s Reaction

The overwhelming majority of viewers sided with the pedestrian, arguing that the drivers had more than enough time to slow down and yield at the crosswalk. One of the most-liked comments read, “Pedestrians literally have the right of way. It’s not that hard to NOT go 50 mph,” while another added, “People are acting as if you walked right in front of this car. They had plenty of time to slow down.”

Many commenters were especially confused by the honking. “Why are they honking as if you’re in the wrong?” one person asked, while others said they’d experienced similar situations where drivers became impatient despite pedestrians legally using a marked crosswalk. Several also pointed out the irony that the speeding cars had to stop for a red light just moments later anyway.

Many people also shared their own experiences, saying they frequently deal with drivers accelerating through crosswalks, creeping forward while people are still crossing, or even illegally passing vehicles that have stopped to let pedestrians through. The consensus was that while everyone should stay alert, far too many drivers treat crosswalks as an inconvenience instead of a place where people should feel safe.