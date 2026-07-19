Newly Released Airport Video Shows Passenger’s Violent Outburst at BWI Marshall

If you’ve flown out of BWI Marshall Airport recently, you know the drill: shoes off, laptop out, and pray the TSA line moves faster than a Monday morning commute. Most days it’s just the usual shuffle of frustrated travelers and overworked agents doing their best with what they’ve got. But newly released video from the airport shows just how badly that routine can go sideways, and it’s the kind of thing that makes you wonder what’s really going on behind the scenes at security checkpoints these days.

The footage, recorded back on April 2nd but only made public recently, shows a man’s encounter with TSA agents escalate from a seated conversation near a Chick-fil-A line into a full-blown physical altercation. It’s not the kind of thing you expect to see when you’re just trying to grab a chicken sandwich before your flight.

Behind this single incident is a bigger story about an agency that’s been stretched thin. Two separate government shutdowns in the span of about six months cost the TSA more than a thousand employees, and the union representing agents says passenger hostility is part of what’s pushing people out the door too. Whether that context excuses anything is a fair question, but it does explain why checkpoints have felt more chaotic than usual lately.

Here’s what we know about what happened, and why it’s worth paying attention to even if you’re not flying out of Maryland anytime soon.

What the Video Actually Shows

According to ABC 7 News, the man involved is 32-year-old Cornelius Queen of Charles County. The video shows him sitting on the floor talking with another man in the Chick-fil-A line when something set him off. Queen reportedly grabbed and shoved the man, then picked up his orange water bottle and slammed it on the ground, catching it as it bounced back up like he was auditioning for a juggling act.

He then allegedly hurled the bottle at another passenger’s head, who ducked just in time. When a TSA supervisor showed up to intervene, Queen reportedly went after him too, eventually lunging and falling to the ground before other agents helped make the arrest.

A Missed Flight and a Messy Day

Queen had already gone through TSA once that day to catch a flight, which he ended up missing. The airline he was flying, Spirit, has since gone out of business entirely, so at least that part of the story has an ending nobody saw coming.

What exactly triggered the second, more violent encounter isn’t entirely clear from the reporting, but it happened not long after he’d already had one frustrating brush with security that day.

A Record With One Notable Exception

A look into Queen’s background shows plenty of charges in Maryland over the years, along with some felony convictions. Most of it wasn’t violent, though.

The one exception on record is an armed robbery charge from about 13 years earlier. He was indicted in June for the assault on TSA agents from the April incident.

Long Lines and a Frustrated Workforce

The week before this all went down, BWI Marshall had already seen unusually long security lines after a wave of TSA agents called out following a second missed paycheck since the previous October.

It’s not hard to see how that combination, tired travelers and short-staffed checkpoints, can turn a bad day into a genuinely ugly one.