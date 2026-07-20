Motorcycle Wheelie Stunt Ends in Critical Crash, Passenger Still on the Run

Late-night joyrides and wheelies have a long, complicated history, and not exactly a graceful one. Every so often a rider decides the empty street in front of them is basically a runway, and every so often that decision goes sideways in the worst way. That is exactly what happened early Sunday morning in San Antonio, where a motorcyclist attempting a wheelie with a passenger on board slammed into a car and now sits in critical condition.

According to KENS 5, the crash happened near the intersection of Alamo and Jones Street just before 2 a.m. The motorcyclist was reportedly popping a wheelie, meaning he had a passenger on the back and the front wheel off the ground, when the bike collided with a vehicle. It is the kind of stunt that looks impressive for about three seconds and can end a life in the fourth.

What makes this story stand out isn’t just the crash itself, but what happened right after. The passenger who was riding along reportedly took off running before officers arrived, leaving the injured rider behind. Meanwhile, the driver of the other car stayed put and cooperated with police. That contrast alone tells you a lot about how differently people react when things go wrong in a split second.

Thankfully, no one else was hurt in the crash, and police are still working to track down the passenger who fled. Here’s a closer look at what we know so far, and why this kind of incident keeps showing up in headlines across the country.

What Happened on Alamo and Jones Street

Police say the motorcyclist was performing a wheelie with a passenger on the back when the bike struck a car in the roadway. The rider was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not released additional details about the make or model of either vehicle involved, and no cause beyond the stunt itself has been confirmed publicly.

The Passenger Who Ran

One of the more curious details here is that the passenger fled the scene before police arrived. Whether that was panic, fear of legal trouble, or something else entirely, officers are now actively searching for that individual.

Running from a crash scene rarely improves anyone’s situation, and it typically just adds another chapter to the investigation.

Why Wheelies Keep Making Headlines

Wheelies have been part of motorcycle culture for decades, showing up everywhere from small-town parking lots to viral social media clips. They can look effortless in the hands of an experienced rider on a closed course.

On an open city street at 2 a.m., with a passenger on board and zero margin for error, the math changes fast. Speed, balance, traffic, and reaction time all have to line up perfectly, and even then there is no guarantee.

Moving Forward

San Antonio police continue to investigate the crash and are asking anyone with information about the passenger’s identity or whereabouts to come forward.

The motorcyclist’s condition has not been updated publicly since the crash.