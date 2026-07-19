Man Spends Eight Hours Trapped Inside a Porta-Potty Tank, All Over a Dropped Mountain Dew

If you’ve ever worked a tailgate lot before a big game, you know the portable restroom is a supporting character in the whole event. It shows up early, gets abused all day, and disappears the second the parking lot empties out. Nobody thinks twice about it. That is, until a Kansas City company went to pick up its units after a World Cup watch party and found something nobody in the business had seen before: a grown man’s head popping out of the toilet like he was playing a very unfortunate game of whack-a-mole.

The incident happened this week in the 18th and Vine District, reported Cleveland.com, one of several spots around Kansas City hosting watch parties for fans who couldn’t snag tickets to the actual World Cup matches. Big crowds mean big parking lots, and big parking lots mean rows of portable restrooms lined up like sentries. Patriot Portable Restrooms had supplied the units for the event, and when a driver showed up Tuesday to collect them, he knocked on one that was locked. A voice answered from inside saying it was occupied.

That alone isn’t unusual. What happened next is where things get strange. The driver gave the man ten minutes to wrap things up, but when crews eventually got the door open, nobody was standing there. Company partner Chip Counterman said the moment felt like they’d stumbled into a ghost story, right up until a head surfaced from inside the tank itself, the part underneath the seat that’s normally reserved for, well, everything else.

Turns out the man had climbed down into the holding tank the night before to fish out a dropped bottle of Mountain Dew. He got it. He just couldn’t get himself back out. Roughly eight hours later, Kansas City firefighters were on scene with saws, cutting a hole clean through the plastic to finally free him.

The Rescue Itself Looked Like a Job Site, Not a Bathroom Call

Video circulating online shows firefighters working the unit over with an electric saw while the man remains stuck inside, calling out to them as they cut. It’s the kind of extraction crew you’d expect at a car wreck, not a porta-potty, and that’s exactly what makes it worth talking about here.

Whatever equipment your shop keeps on the truck for cutting sheet metal or fiberglass, these guys basically ran the same playbook on a plastic outhouse.

A Cheap Bottle of Soda, An Expensive Repair Bill

Patriot Portable Restrooms says the damaged unit will run them about $800 to replace.

Not exactly a fender bender, but not nothing either, all triggered by a guy chasing down a Mountain Dew he probably could have written off as a loss.

Firefighters Deserve the Credit Here

Kansas City Fire Battalion Chief Riley Nolan summed it up about as well as anyone could: not something they see every day.

Patriot’s team publicly thanked both the fire department and police for handling what they called a genuinely rough situation with patience.

Anyone who’s helped stage a large tailgate or watch party knows the portable toilet is usually the least glamorous piece of equipment on site, right up until it becomes the most talked-about thing that happened all day.