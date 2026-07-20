Impaired Driver Arrested After Hitting E-Bike Rider in Las Vegas Crosswalk

Las Vegas has never been short on stories that make you shake your head, and this one adds to the pile. Police say a driver who’d had a bit too much of something got behind the wheel, made a turn they shouldn’t have made the way they made it, and ended up striking a man riding an e-bike in a marked crosswalk. The rider was hurt badly enough to be hospitalized, and the driver is now facing charges related to impaired driving.

The crash happened at the intersection of Pecos Road and Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas, an intersection that, like most intersections in a city built around wide arterial roads and heavy traffic, sees its fair share of turning movements every single day.

Most of the time those turns go off without a hitch. This time, they didn’t.

If you’ve spent any real time around cars, you already know that turning movements are where a huge chunk of pedestrian and cyclist collisions happen. A driver’s attention is split between oncoming traffic, the gap they’re trying to find, and whatever else is competing for their brain space at that exact moment. Add impairment into that mix and the odds of catching a crosswalk user in your peripheral vision drop fast. It’s not a new problem, but it’s one that keeps showing up in police blotters across the country, Vegas included.

We’ll get into what happened, why crosswalk turning crashes are so persistent, and what this means for the growing e-bike crowd sharing the road with everyone else.

What LVMPD Says Happened

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the vehicle was headed northbound on Pecos Road and turning east onto Cheyenne Avenue when it struck an adult male riding an e-bike in the crosswalk. The rider suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

His condition hadn’t been released as of this writing. Officers determined the driver was impaired and made an arrest at the scene. Eastbound Cheyenne was shut down while police worked the crash.

Why Turning Crashes Keep Catching Cyclists Off Guard

Here’s the thing about crosswalks at intersections like this one: they’re designed to be predictable, but predictability only works if the driver is actually looking. A driver making a right or left turn is often scanning for a gap in cross traffic rather than checking the crosswalk directly in their path.

Throw alcohol or drugs into that equation and reaction time and peripheral awareness both take a hit. It’s a bad combination that shows up in crash reports far more often than anyone would like.

E-Bikes Are Everywhere Now, and the Rules Haven’t Fully Caught Up

E-bikes have exploded in popularity over the last several years, giving riders speeds closer to scooters or mopeds while often being treated legally like regular bicycles. That mismatch means drivers aren’t always adjusting their expectations for how fast something in a crosswalk might actually be moving.

It’s worth keeping in mind next time you’re behind the wheel making a turn, whether you’re in a work truck or your weekend cruiser.

No further information, including name or photos, have been released for the impaired driver or the e-biker rider in this story.