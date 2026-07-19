Deputy Frank Sloup Finally Took Viewers Inside the Courtroom To Check Out the Behind the Scenes of a Traffic Citation

It’s time for another Frank Sloup video! The videos from this Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputy tend to be incredibly educational and focus on various traffic laws and citations as presented via body camera footage of different incidents.

This video is a little bit different and gives you a look at the justice system after the driver receives the initial citation or ticket. In an episode of Fridays With Frank, Frank stopped a driver who was in a white Camaro for using his phone while driving, as well as for not wearing his seatbelt.

As a result, he gave him a citation and told the driver that he would be able to go to court and fight against the charge, which he chose to do. There isn’t any animosity in the video, and you can tell that it truly is meant to be educational for all parties involved.

Frank, Judge Reginald Wilson, and the suspect met in court at the Casa Grande Justice Court to get things straightened out while also showing viewers how things work behind the scenes.

The Judge Wasn’t Convinced by the Argument

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In the video, Sloup can be heard speaking in the courtroom about everything that happened during the stop from his perspective. He explained everything in great detail, making sure to emphasize time, date, vehicle types, colors, and almost everything else.

When he was finished, he had given his reasoning for giving the citation, allowing the judge to let the driver speak and explain his side of the story. He explained that he was not wearing his seatbelt, but when it came to the usage of his phone, he was using his GPS coordinates to be able to get to his location.

Because he had an older car, a 2010 Camaro, he did not have the technology available to be “hands-free,” meaning have complete use of his hands and attention while making phone calls or sending messages.

After hearing both sides of the story, the defendant was charged $300 for driving with a device in his hand and $200.10 for not having his lap and shoulder straps in place.

Commenters Joked That the Driver Only Went Because Frank Might Not Show Up

Many commenters reached the same conclusion after watching the courtroom footage: the driver likely contested the ticket because he hoped Deputy Frank wouldn’t appear. As one person put it, “The driver is hoping the officer doesn’t show up, and it’s dismissed. That didn’t happen!” Another echoed the same sentiment, writing, “He was just hoping Frank didn’t show up. Then, it would be an automatic win.”

Others couldn’t help but point out that the whole ordeal probably wasn’t worth it. One commenter joked that “for $300 he could’ve gone on Amazon and bought 10 Bluetooth adapters” instead of fighting the ticket, while another said the $500 penalty could have easily paid for a new Bluetooth stereo.

There were also plenty of jokes about Deputy Frank himself, with one viewer saying, “I definitely wouldn’t wanna be pulled over by Frank. He’d somehow find out I still owe 25 cents on an overdue library book from 50 years ago!” Another even suggested, “Maybe we could get the judge to do a ride-along with Frank? That would be cool!”