Cybertruck Split In Half After Moving Truck Slams Into 10 Cars On Highway

A chaotic multi-vehicle pileup in Silver Spring, Maryland left a trail of mangled metal on Saturday afternoon, and one of the more eye-catching casualties was a Tesla Cybertruck that ended up torn clean in two. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Columbia Pike and Fairland Road, when a moving truck reportedly lost control and plowed into at least ten other vehicles in its path.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, along with police and paramedics, descended on the scene within minutes. Aerial footage showed a sprawling wreckage field and the kind of traffic backup that makes every driver in the area reconsider their route home. More than a dozen people were evaluated on site after some became trapped inside their vehicles following the impact.

In total, ten people were taken to area hospitals, including three children. The good news, and it’s the kind of news that matters most in a crash this size, is that all of the injuries were reported as minor. For a wreck that split a nearly 6,600-pound electric pickup in half, that’s about as good an outcome as anyone could hope for.

As of now, according to Fox 5 Washington DC, investigators haven’t released a cause for why the moving truck lost control in the first place. That inquiry is ongoing, and authorities have not shared additional details beyond the basics of the crash itself.

A Cybertruck Doesn’t Split Easily

Say what you want about the styling of Tesla’s angular pickup, but the Cybertruck’s stainless steel exoskeleton was built and marketed around the idea of being nearly indestructible. Seeing one torn into two separate pieces on a suburban Maryland roadway is a reminder that no amount of engineering can fully cancel out physics when a loaded moving truck is involved.

It takes a serious amount of force to do that kind of damage, and it says a lot about how violent this collision actually was.

A Chain Reaction on Columbia Pike

Ten vehicles caught up in one moving truck’s loss of control is a lot by any measure. Chain-reaction crashes like this tend to happen fast, often before anyone in the surrounding cars has time to react.

Whether it was a mechanical failure, a load shift, road conditions, or driver error that triggered the initial skid remains unknown, and that’s really the crux of what investigators still need to piece together.

The Community’s Reaction

Local residents who spoke with reporters after the crash echoed the same sentiment: shock at the scene, followed by relief that nobody was seriously hurt. Given the scale of the wreckage in the photos and video circulating from the incident, that relief seems well earned.

Traffic in the area was heavily disrupted for a stretch afterward, something anyone who lives nearby has likely already experienced firsthand.

Montgomery County authorities are expected to release more information as the investigation into the cause continues.