Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Overnight Pursuit Ends in a Tree and DUI

Los Angeles drivers dealt with quite the detour early Saturday morning after a Tesla Cybertruck driver led law enforcement on a chase that stretched across multiple freeways before finally coming to an end against a tree near Chatsworth. If you were wondering why your commute felt a little off this morning, this is likely why.

The incident kicked off around 1:45 a.m. in the West LA area, reported KTLA 5, when officers reportedly suspected the driver of being under the influence. Instead of pulling over, the driver decided to turn a routine traffic stop into a multi-freeway odyssey, with both LAPD and the California Highway Patrol joining in on the pursuit. Anyone who has spent time on LA freeways at night knows they can feel eerily empty, which probably made this whole thing look like something out of a movie chase scene, minus the stunt coordinators.

Eventually, the chase wound its way to the DeSoto off-ramp on the 118 westbound, where the Cybertruck’s run came to an abrupt stop after colliding with a tree. From there, things shifted from a chase to a standoff, which shut down that stretch of roadway while officers worked to safely take the driver into custody. The driver was ultimately arrested, though further details on charges have not been released.

It is worth noting that Cybertrucks have developed a reputation, fair or not, for showing up in headlines for reasons that have nothing to do with towing capacity or acceleration numbers. This latest incident is unlikely to help shake that reputation, though the vehicle itself was simply along for the ride here. The real story is about the decisions made behind the wheel, not the badge on the hood.

A Chase That Spanned Multiple Freeways

What stands out about this pursuit is just how far it traveled. Starting in West LA and ending all the way out near Chatsworth on the 118 is no short trip, even at 2 a.m. with lighter traffic.

That kind of distance means multiple agencies had to coordinate in real time, which is no small feat when a suspected impaired driver is behind the wheel of a nearly 6,800-pound vehicle with a stainless steel exterior built to shrug off more than your average sedan.

The Standoff at DeSoto

Once the Cybertruck met its match in the form of a stationary tree, the situation shifted into a standoff.

These moments tend to require patience from law enforcement, since safety for both officers and the suspect becomes the priority once the vehicle is no longer moving.

What We Still Don’t Know

At this point, official details on DUI charges, the driver’s identity, and any additional citations have not been released.

We will update this story if more information becomes available.