A Kentucky Couple Got Locked Out of Their Car by Their Own Maine Coon Cat

What do you do when your own pet decides to lock you out of your own car? Relax, and calm down. It’s probably not on purpose, unless you forgot to feed them. Or maybe they’re mad because you haven’t been giving them enough attention lately. One couple staying at a hotel in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, messed around and found out when their cat kept them from getting in their car. Perhaps it was just a funny “accident” that their cat didn’t mean to do at all, for literally no reason, because cats are innocent.

Either way, the couple found themselves needing help on July 17 after their own pet turned a routine stop into a police call. Their Maine Coon was waiting inside the car. The couple was outside and the doors were locked. And you can probably figure out the rest: they couldn’t get inside the car to the cat. So they did what any self-respecting cat owner would do: they called the police.

Lawrenceburg Police Chief Bryan Taylor responded and unlocked the vehicle, according to WKYT. Once the door was open, the couple and their “troublemaking cat” were able to leave. The cat had somehow managed to create an impenetrable auto barrier that its owners couldn’t work past, and it ended up turning into a hilarious situation that the Lawrenceburg Police Department joked about online.

Sure, it was a small rescue, and maybe the couple’s feline overlord was just playing around. But the very large cat somehow keeping its owners out may be one of the funniest police stops you’ll hear about in the near future. But just because it’s funny to us doesn’t mean something like this can’t happen that might actively hurt an animal in a similar situation.

What To Do If A Pet Gets Locked In A Car

Sure, a pet lockout isn’t a huge deal when the door gets opened quickly. It might even be funny if you’re the person locked out. But it can become serious fast though when temperatures are high, the animal in question is trapped for too long, or the pet appears distressed. That’s when you need to take some action.

Your first concern should always be the animal’s condition. If the pet is panting heavily, drooling, vomiting, collapsing, acting disoriented, or showing signs of panic, the situation should be treated as urgent. It might seem obvious, but keep in mind that a parked vehicle can heat up quickly, even when the day doesn’t feel that extreme.

The safest move is to call for help right away if you can’t get the door open. Depending on the situation, that may mean police, firefighters, animal control, roadside assistance, or even a locksmith has to step in. Do whatever you have to do to make sure you get access, and the pet can get to safety.