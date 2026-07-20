Georgia Man Sues Sheriff’s Office for $8 Million After Wrongful Arrest Had Him Sitting In Jail For a Year

An Albany, Georgia man is taking his local sheriff’s office to court, and he’s asking for a number that would make most of us sit down first: $8 million. Clinton Richer says he spent more than a year behind bars for a crime he insists he had nothing to do with, and now he wants Dougherty County to answer for it.

The case traces back to October 2023, according to WALB News 10, when an inmate named Carleton Gillis slipped away from custody while receiving medical treatment at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Anyone who has ever watched a police procedural knows what happens next: a manhunt. Deputies searched for days before finally tracking Gillis down in Albany, and in the process, several people connected to him ended up facing charges too, including his own mother and stepfather.

Richer got swept into that net. Investigators say they believed Gillis had been staying at Richer’s home and had access to his truck, and that after informing Richer of Gillis’s outstanding warrants, they believed Richer knowingly helped him evade capture. Richer was charged with aiding and abetting after officers reportedly found Gillis inside his truck.

Richer tells it differently. He says Gillis did stop by his place a couple of times, but that he turned him away and told him he couldn’t stay. He flatly denies picking Gillis up from the hospital, calling that specific claim in his indictment untrue. What followed, he says, was a four-hour standoff with a SWAT team over an accusation that ultimately went nowhere.

What Happened During the Investigation

Body camera footage obtained by WALB shows investigators discussing the case with dispatch, explaining their reasoning for arresting Richer along with another man who was reportedly in the truck at the time.

From the sheriff’s office’s side, this looks like a case of officers working with the information they had in the moment during an active search for an escaped inmate. From Richer’s side, it looks like a mistake that cost him dearly.

A Year Behind Bars, Then No Case At All

Richer spent roughly a year and a month in jail before the charges against him were dismissed. Court records show the case was “nolle prossed,” legal language for prosecutors deciding not to pursue it further.

That’s not the same as a court declaring him innocent, but it does mean the case never moved forward to a conviction. A judge, Denise Marshall, ultimately dismissed the charges, citing a lack of evidence.

The Cost of Sitting in Jail

Richer says the fallout went well beyond lost time. He claims he lost two businesses, a college scholarship due to missed attendance, his vehicle, and the tools and equipment that were on it.

Whether or not you’ve ever had a run-in with the law, most gearheads can appreciate the sting of watching a truck full of tools and equipment disappear into an impound lot for over a year.

Where Things Stand Now

The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office maintains that investigators acted on the information available to them at the time. Richer’s lawsuit argues his involvement was wrongly identified and that officers failed to properly verify details before making the arrest.

As always with an active lawsuit, these are allegations that haven’t been tested in court yet, so this one is worth keeping an eye on as it develops.